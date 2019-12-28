Reliving the good old days. Jamie Lynn Spears transported her followers back to 2002 with an epic throwback photo.

The Zoey 101 alum posted an old school pic of herself as a child, Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake and Natalie Portman on Instagram on Friday, December 26.

In the photo, a young Jamie is looking ahead while Portman, 38, smiles to her left and exes Britney, 38, and Timberlake, 38, share a laugh to her right. “Nothing like childhood memories…. #FBF #YoungJL,” the Sweet Magnolias star captioned the snap.

Jamie’s celebrity friends made sure to chime in on the flashback photo. Fellow Nickelodeon alum and Zoey 101 costar Chris Massey commented, “Iconic ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️,” while JoAnna Garcia wrote, “This is the cutest thing i have seen all day 💗.”

Paul Butcher, another one of Jamie’s former costars on Zoey 101, commented, “This is amazing 🙌🏼.” Fans were also quick to point out that Jamie, 28, may have been shading her big sister’s ex with the photo. The “How Could I Want More” crooner tagged Britney, Portman and the account @noughtiez, which originally posted the photo, but not Timberlake.

“Mood: not tagging Justin,” one fan wrote on Jamie’s post.

Back in the early 2000s, Britney and Timberlake were one of Hollywood’s It couples. The young pop icons began dating in 1999, years after meeting on set of The All New Mickey Mouse Club. Their high-profile relationship came to an end in 2002 after reports surfaced that Britney had cheated on the former boybander. (Britney later told Diane Sawyer of the allegations, “I’m not technically saying he’s wrong but I’m not technically saying he’s right either.”)

Timberlake addressed the cheating rumors — and his hit single reportedly inspired by the incident — in his 2018 autobiography, Hindsight: And All the Things I Can’t See in Front of Me.

“I’ve been scorned. I’ve been pissed off,” he wrote in the book. “I wrote ‘Cry Me a River’ in two hours. I didn’t plan on writing it. The feelings I had were so strong that I had to write it, and I translated my feelings into a form where people could listen and, hopefully, relate to it.”

Although they may have ended on complicated terms, there’s no bad blood between Timberlake and Britney. The exes have both publicly shared that they would like to work together in the future.

“Aerosmith [frontman Steven Tyler] seems really good and bright. He’s a genius, I think. He’s very rock ’n’ roll,” Britney said in August 2016 when asked who she would like to collaborate with. “He sings from his soul. Gwen Stefani, I think she’s great. Justin Timberlake is very good.”

“She did? Sure! Absolutely, absolutely,” Timberlake told E! News in September 2016 when asked if he was interested in reconnecting with his ex in the studio.

The “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer has since moved on with wife Jessica Biel, who he married in 2012. The couple share one son, Silas, 5. The pair recently weathered their own cheating allegations after Timberlake was photographed holding hands with his Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright in November 2016. The “My Love” singer issued a public apology to Biel, 37, on Instagram in December.

“A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse of judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” Timberlake wrote. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son.”

Britney, meanwhile, shares two sons, Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. She has been dating Sam Asghari since late 2016.