How Jessica Biel Feels About Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears Exchange

All in the past. Jessica Biel knows she has nothing to worry about when it comes to exes Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake interacting on social media.

“Jess is not threatened by Britney posting the Instagram video with Justin’s song in the background or her caption about him,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively, referring to the songstress, 38, dancing to the 39-year-old Trolls World Tour star’s track “Filthy” on Wednesday, April 15.

In fact, the 7th Heaven alum, 38, realizes their differences as well as the amount of time that has passed. “Justin and Britney dated so long ago and she knows that he is married to her and that Britney couldn’t be more opposite than her,” the insider adds.

Spears raised eyebrows on Wednesday when she shared an Instagram video of herself enjoying Timberlake’s music. She even complimented her ex-boyfriend in her caption. “This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you’re supposed to do these days,” she wrote. “As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored.”

The “Toxic” singer also addressed their messy split. “PS I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius,” she continued. “Great song JT!!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD!!!!!!”

Timberlake, for his part, reacted with a laugh-cry emoji and three praise-hands emojis in the comments section.

The All-New Mickey Mouse Club alums dated from 1998 to 2002. They split amid allegations that she cheated on him, which prompted him to write “Cry Me a River.” The “Stronger” songstress later told Diane Sawyer of the rumors, “I’m not technically saying he’s wrong but I’m not technically saying he’s right either.”

Spears struck up a relationship with boyfriend Sam Asghari in 2016. She shares sons Preston, 14, and Jayden, 13, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Timberlake and Biel wed in October 2012 and are parents of 5-year-old son Silas.

Earlier this year, the crooner defended the notorious matching denim outfits he and Spears wore to the 2001 American Music Awards. “You could kind of rock that today,” he reasoned while talking to Lance Bass on the March 20 episode of the “Daily Popcast” podcast.

Timberlake added at the time: “If we could have only been a decade earlier when everything wasn’t so documented.”