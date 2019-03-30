Sofia Carson likes to keep herself grounded. “I have a note my mom wrote to me for one of the first big meetings I had in the business,” says the star of Freeform’s Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists.

The 25-year-old actress unloads the rest of her essentials for Us.

Capping Things Off

“If I’m not working or doing anything on camera, I always have a baseball hat with me in my purse.”

Common Scents

“I can’t go without my perfume: Diptyque’s Do Son. I don’t feel like myself without it.”

Model Student

“Inside my wallet, you’ll find my UCLA ID card. I’m a student at UCLA and it’s really sweet to look at.”

Finding Her Voice

“Because I’m usually singing or recording music, I have my little throat stash: Grether’s Pastilles, which are the classic throat candy. I also have a really bad sweet tooth, so it kind of satisfies that. And I have an Entertainer’s Secret spray that keeps my throat moisturized, hydrated and healthy.”

Take Flight

“I spend quite a lot of time traveling, so I carry one or two Sephora sheet masks — especially if I’m doing a red-eye or a long flight. It’s usually the avocado or green tea moisturizing mask.”

What else is inside Carson’s Chanel bag? A Valentino card holder; an iPhone case with her initials on it; Prada sunglasses; a Kiehl’s lip balm; an Anastasia Beverly Hills brow gel; a Laura Mercier tinted moisturizer; an Evian mist; an Anya Hindmarch light bulb keychain with her keys attached to it; a Think Thin protein bar; almonds; a water bottle; hair ties; bobby pins; a silk eye mask; business cards; Aleve; Band-Aids; a pack of Big Red gum; a charger for her car and her passport.

Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists airs on Freeform, Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

