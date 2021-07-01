The #FreeBritney movement isn’t over just yet. One week after Britney Spears broke her silence at her bombshell conservatorship hearing, a judge signed an old petition to keep her father, Jamie Spears, as her co-conservator.

According to the court documents obtained by Us Weekly, on Wednesday, June 30, Judge Brenda Penny signed an order naming Jamie, 68, and fiduciary Bessemer Trust to serve as co-conservators, which was already decided months ago during a November 10, 2020, hearing. The order, however, was most likely not signed until recently to allow the parties to file any objections, according to Mina Sirkin, a probate and trust attorney in Los Angeles.

Britney made headlines on June 23 when she claimed in court that her “conservatorship is abusive,” comparing how she was treated by her father to “sex trafficking.”

The “Toxic” songstress, who told the judge that she wanted to “sue” her family, alleged: “Making anyone work against their will, taking all their possessions away — credit card, cash, phone, passport — and placing them in a home where they work with the people who live with them.” Britney also claimed that she is “not able to get married or have a baby” because “this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take [out my IUD] because they don’t want me to have any more children.”

While Britney made it clear to the judge that she wanted to end her conservatorship, the musician and her court-appointed attorney, Sam Ingham, still have not officially filed her petition to terminate the conservatorship.

Us confirmed in September 2019 that Jamie requested to “temporarily relinquish the powers of conservatorship” due to “personal health reasons.” Britney’s care manager, Jodi Montgomery, subsequently assumed the role. A year later, the pop star requested to have her dad permanently removed as the conservator of her estate more than 12 years after he took over.

After last month’s hearing, Jamie alleged in court documents submitted on Tuesday, June 29, that Montgomery is responsible for the alleged mistreatment of Britney. The dad of the pop princess is allegedly “greatly saddened to hear of his daughter’s difficulties and suffering, and he believes that there must be an investigation into those claims.”

Montgomery, meanwhile, told Us on Wednesday through her lawyer that her “primary goal” since 2019 has been “to assist and encourage Britney in her path to no longer needing a conservatorship of the person.”

Lauriann Wright told Us: “I can state unequivocally that Jodi Montgomery has been a tireless advocate for Britney and for her well-being. While she does not control Britney’s financial assets, she is responsible for her personal care, and if Britney wants any issue brought up to the court, Ms. Montgomery is and has always been ready, willing, and able to do so.”

Britney, for her part, jetted off to Hawaii with boyfriend Sam Asghari following the hearing and has yet to publicly comment on the ruling of the 2020 petition.

With reporting by Marjorie Hernandez