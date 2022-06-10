Till the world ends! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are officially married, Us Weekly confirms.

Spears, 40, and Asghari, 28, tied the knot on Thursday, June 9, in California. The couple’s nuptials were performed by Reverend Clint Hufft, who also officiated Paris Hilton‘s 2021 wedding.

The ceremony took place at approximately 8:30 p.m. PT. In a statement to Us, Asghari’s rep confirmed that the two “are married.”

They added: “I am very ecstatic this day has come. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way. I am so grateful to have Sam in my life and can’t wait for the future they will build together.”

The “Toxic” songstress and Hacks alum got engaged in September 2021 after nearly five years of dating. “I can’t f–king believe it,” the pop star captioned an Instagram video of her and Asghari at the time.

The model’s manager, Brandon Cohen, confirmed the engagement, telling Us, “The couple made their long-standing relationship official today and are deeply touched by the support, dedication and love expressed to them.”

Asghari later confirmed that he designed his love’s engagement ring himself instead of picking one off the rack. “I figured with her taste, she wouldn’t want something super big and super celebrity,” the Can You Keep a Secret star told GQ in June, adding that he wanted something “delicate” but not flashy. “Celebrities get that million-dollar ring. And usually, it’s free because it’s for promotion, but I want it to represent something. I want it to come from my heart.”

The Crossroads actress gave fans a glimpse at the couple’s pre-wedding celebration in an Instagram Story posted on Wednesday, June 8. The video showed the duo in the back seat of a Rolls-Royce, enjoying glasses of champagne.

“So, this is my second time ever being in a Rolls Royce [and] I am really excited,” the “Sometimes” songstress told her followers. “There are stars on the ceiling and very tiny champagne glasses — which I have never had — and they are very cold already. I feel very sophisticated with all the jewels on my nails.”

Spears was previously married to childhood friend Jason Alexander for 55 hours in 2004 and Kevin Federline from 2004 to 2007. The Grammy winner and the dancer, 44, share sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, who did not attend the nuptials, per Federline’s lawyer.

Earlier this year, the “Everytime” crooner announced that she was expecting her third child, her first with Asghari. One month later, however, the twosome confirmed that Spears suffered a miscarriage.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” an image shared via Instagram on both of their profiles read. “This is a devastating time for any parent.”

Asghari later noted that the couple plan to keep trying to expand their family. “We have felt your support,” he wrote via Instagram in May. “We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future. It’s hard, but we are not alone.”

Reporting by Diana Cooper

