Keeping the faith. Britney Spears’ fiancé, Sam Asghari, is speaking out days after the couple announced they lost a pregnancy.

“We have felt your support. We are taking things positively and moving forward with our future,” the 28-year-old actor wrote on Monday, May 16, via Instagram Stories. “It’s hard, but we are not alone. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

He concluded: “We will be expanding our family soon.”

Spears, 40, and Asghari, who have been dating since 2016, announced her pregnancy on April 11.

“Marriage and kids are a natural part of a strong relationship filled with love and respect,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “Fatherhood is something i have always looked forward to and i don’t take lightly. It is the most important job i will ever do 🙏.”

One month later, the pair released a joint statement about their “devastating” loss.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” the duo wrote. “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along however we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family. We are grateful for all of your support. We kindly ask for privacy during this difficult moment.”

Spears, who shares sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, has been vocal about her desire to have another kid, telling the judge in June 2021 that she wants to “get married and have a baby,” but her conservatorship was preventing her from doing so.

“I was told right now in the conservatorship, I’m not able to get married or have a baby,” the “Toxic” singer claimed at the time. “I have an IUD inside of myself right now so I don’t get pregnant. I wanted to take the IUD out so I could start trying to have another baby. But this so-called team won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out because they don’t want me to have children — any more children.”

Asghari proposed to Spears in September 2021. Two months later, news broke that her longtime conservatorship was officially terminated. She is now set to release a book about her lengthy legal battle and tumultuous relationship with her family.

“Britney will hold nothing back in the memoir,” a source told Us earlier this month. “Britney feels extremely betrayed by [her sister] Jamie Lynn, as she has expressed publicly. She will lay out that without her, Jamie Lynn would have no career.”

