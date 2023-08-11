Britney Spears’ sons and their dad, Kevin Federline, are safe from the Hawaii fires that have taken the lives of 55 people, according to multiple reports.

The fires, fueled by a dry summer and strong hurricane winds, started on Tuesday, August 8, and took Maui residents by surprise. The fire moved so quickly that residents’ homes burnt and several were forced to flee.

In May, Federline’s lawyer, Mark Vincent Kaplan, announced that the father of five — who shares sons Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, with Spears, 41 — was planning on moving to Hawaii. In a letter sent to TMZ at the time, Kaplan asked if Spears would consent to the pair’s minor children relocating to the Aloha state. (Federline also shares Kori, 21, with Shar Jackson and daughters Jordan, 11, and Peyton, 8, with wife Victoria Prince.)

Spear’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, replied on her behalf weeks later. In a public letter shared with Us Weekly at the time, the lawyer revealed that Spears consented to the move and would not interfere with Federline’s change of residency.

“Britney has never given up hope on repairing things with her kids,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July. “But she hasn’t seen them in a long time and she isn’t exactly sure when she’ll see them again now that they’re moving to Hawaii.”

Spears does “travel to Hawaii all the time,” the source explained, but noted that the new dynamic “won’t really be the same.”

“She isn’t going to see her sons before they move with their dad this week but hopes to make plans with them in the near future,” the insider added at the time.

Spears and Federline tied the knot in 2004 but split two years later. Following their divorce Spears continued to coparent their boys before her relationship with the two of them hit a rough patch.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don’t think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that,” Jayden told the Daily Mail in September 2022. “We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal, heal our mental state. If I complained, she went after [my brother]. I feel guilty, so I am there for him. Mom has treated me better.”

After Jayden spoke out, Spears took to social media to weigh in on his accusations.

“I’ve tried my best at being the best person I can be … to be basically held hostage in homes under nurses and bulls—t,” she alleged in an Instagram statement. “I hope my kids one day understand my reasoning of my play in water revealing myself as any woman would being held under blankets and supervision under the conservatorship!!!”

She continued: “I say to my son Jayden that I send all the love in the world to you every day for the rest of my life!!!! My love for my children has no boundaries and it deeply saddens me to know his outcry of saying I wasn’t up to his expectations of a mother … and maybe one day we can meet face to face and talk about this openly!”