While Britney Spears’ sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, get ready to move with their father Kevin Federline, the singer is remaining positive about strengthening their bond.

“Britney has never given up hope on repairing things with her kids,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “But she hasn’t seen them in a long time, and she isn’t exactly sure when she’ll see them again now that they’re moving to Hawaii.”

The insider notes that the distance between Spears, 41, and her boys will be a challenge since Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16, “always lived fairly close” to their mom. While Spears “travels to Hawaii all the time,” the new dynamic “won’t really be the same.”

“She isn’t going to see her sons before they move with their dad this week but hopes to make plans with them in the near future,” the source adds.

In late May, Federline’s lawyer announced that the former dancer, 45, planned on moving to the Aloha State with his and Spears’ two sons and sought out the consent of the “Toxic” singer. Spears’ attorney, Mathew Rosengart, agreed to the decision on her behalf and stated she would not interfere with her former spouse’s plan.

Following the announcement, Spears shared some throwback pictures of her sons from their childhood. While the public declaration raised eyebrows, a source told Us that Spears wanted to let her sons know that she would “never stop loving” them.

“She posted a throwback with Jayden because she wanted to send her sons a message that she still loves them,” an insider told Us in June. “They will always be her sons and that motherly love for them is unconditional.”

Spears and Federline — who tied the knot in 2004 — have been coparenting their boys following their 2006 split. (Federline also shares daughter Kori and son Kaleb with ex Shar Jackson and two daughters with wife Victoria Prince.)

However, as Spears regained her freedom after her 13-year conservatorship ​— during which time her father, Jamie Spears, had legal control of her person and estate — her relationship with Sean Preston and Jayden hit a rough patch.

Jayden opened up about his and his brother’s relationship with their mother. “I think Mom has struggled giving us both attention and showing us equal love and I don’t think she showed enough to Preston and I feel really bad for that,” he claimed to the Daily Mail in September 2022. “We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal our mental state.”