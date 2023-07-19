Britney Spears has been keeping busy since her 13-year conservatorship ended in November 2021.

The pop icon was unable to make her own personal or financial decisions throughout the conservatorship without the approval of her conservators — which included her father, Jamie Spears, until he stepped back in September 2021.

Since the arrangement was terminated by a judge, Britney has taken on several new creative projects, including penning her memoir, The Woman in Me, which hits shelves in October 2023. She also released new music for the first time in several years.

In addition to the career developments, Britney took a step forward in her personal life, exchanging vows with Sam Asghari in June 2022. Britney was previously married to Jason Alexander briefly in 2004 and to Kevin Federline — with whom she welcomed sons Preston and Jayden in 2005 and 2006, respectively — from 2004 to 2007.

Keep scrolling to see every project Britney has worked on since her conservatorship ended:

Elton John Collaboration

Britney collaborated with the “Rocket Man” musician on the August 2022 track “Hold Me Closer,” a reimagining of several of John’s songs, including “Tiny Dancer.” The release marked Britney’s first time debuting new music since her 2016 album, Glory.

Britney reacted to the success of the song — which debuted at number six on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 — in a video shared via social media.

“Hello Sir Elton John, we are, like, number one in 40 countries. Holy s—t,” she said in a British accent, adding that she was “about to go have the best day ever.”

John, for his part, told The Guardian in August 2022 that he was “so excited to be able” to work with Britney on the track.

“Because if it is a big hit, and I think it may be, it will give her so much more confidence than she’s got already and she will realize that people actually love her and care for her and want her to be happy,” he told the outlet. “She’s been away so long – there’s a lot of fear there because she’s been betrayed so many times and she hasn’t really been in the public eye officially for so long.”

‘Mind Your Business’

In July 2023, Britney and will.i.am. teased the release of their upcoming single, “Mind Your Business.”

“Uh oh!!! This summer is about to be hot!!!” the Black Eyed Peas musician captioned a July 17 Instagram post, which featured an audio snippet of the song. At the end of the audio clip, Spears delivered her iconic catchphrase “Britney, bitch” from her 2007 track “Gimme More.”

Britney and will.i.am. previously collaborated on “Big Fat Bass,” “Scream and Shout” and “It Should Be Easy.”

‘The Woman in Me’

After the legal battle to end her conservatorship played out in the public eye, Britney shared more of the behind-the-scenes story in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, which hits shelves in October 2023.

“I worked my ass off for this book,” the singer said of the project in a July 2023 Instagram video. “I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. If you don’t like it, that’s fine too.”

Britney’s husband, for his part, supported her decision to write a book.

“Sam is so proud of Britney for publishing her memoir and he can’t wait for everyone to read it,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in July 2023. “He knows it’s something she’s worked really hard on and is looking forward to sharing her story with the world. Sam knows how excited Britney was to share the news and believes this book will be very cathartic for her.”