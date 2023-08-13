Britney Spears has tried Botox and is now vowing to “never again” get more of the injectables.

“Too many times, these so-called ‘best doctors’ do amazing Botox. Never again in Los Angeles,” Spears, 41, wrote via Instagram on Friday, August 11, revealing she first got the procedure in New York City several years earlier. “For probably 10 to 15 years, I haven’t had mine done right and … I can’t even be seen for 2 weeks [afterward].”

She continued: “My friend’s sisters think it’s funny and laugh but I’d like to see what they would do if someone did that to their face. OK, so maybe in a movie like Just Go with It where [Rachel Dratch’s] eyebrows are messed up, that’s funny. But not in real life when one eye is black and blue and way higher than the other. I cried and then I’m like, ‘When is this gonna go away?’”

Doctors ultimately told Spears to “give it a week or two” to account for unexpected swelling. “Sometimes the nerves act that way and have a reverse effect, and I’m like, ‘I look like somebody beat the s—t out of me,’” she recalled on Friday. “So of course, I go back and show the doctor. She says that’s completely normal, and I said, ‘Then why can’t I go anywhere for two weeks?’ and my friend’s sisters laughed. F—K BOTOX, it is horrific!!!”

Spears explained in a video posted to her Instagram that the Botox made her forehead swell up, which meant her eyelids “drooped over” to make it look like she had been in a fight. “To pay that much money to look like someone beat you up for the first two weeks? What’s the point?” she quipped.

After Spears denounced ever going back to get more Botox fillers, she has since found success with the “unbelievable” Sio, which is a line of silicone patches that prevent the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines when applied to the face.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Spears, who married Sam Asghari in June 2022 after six years together, has previously been candid about considering plastic surgery.

“It’s crazy living in Los Angeles. I was thinking about getting a boob job. My boobs are fairly small,” she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post in March 2022, per Glamour. “I mean with the right bra it’s fine, but I was curious what a doctor would say! I lost seven pounds in the last six months and that’s a lot for me! I’m officially part of the ‘itty bitty titty committee.’ They shrunk!”

At the time, Spears claimed that she considered getting a breast augmentation as a result of her father Jamie Spears’ alleged body-shaming. “I’ve never been more humiliated and embarrassed in my life during my conservatorship,” Britney alleged at the time. “Yes, I do care and anyone would if you saw yourself the way I have. My dad always told me I was fat and being the heavy girl on stage wasn’t fun. It was humiliating!”

Jamie, 71, managed his eldest daughter’s conservatorship over her estate and person for 13 years. While Jamie never addressed any alleged wrongdoing in his position as conservator, a judge ultimately ruled to terminate the guardianship in November 2021.