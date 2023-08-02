For as controversial as Ozempic has become as a weight loss method, Botched stars Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif opened up about its positive effects exclusively with Us Weekly.

“These Ozempic-type drugs aren’t the new Botox. They’re better. They’re Botox, liposuction, breast augmentation, facelifts,” Dubrow, 64, told Us on Tuesday, August 1, while chatting about the new season of Botched. “Put it all together, and you’ve got a drug that’s not only making people look better and feel better, it’s treating the No. 1 risk factor for heart disease, diabetes and cancer. So, this is an incredibly powerful positive thing that is truly the most significant, I think, medical breakthrough in history.”

Commonly used as Type 2 diabetes medication, several celebrities have spoken out about using Ozempic and other similar medicines to quickly lose weight. However, some users have spoken out about experiencing negative side effects while using Ozempic in addition to dropping to an unhealthy weight.

Like most medications, Ozempic comes with its fair share of side effects, according to Nassif, 61 — which range from “sweating [and] migraines” to “back spasms” and more. He went on to tell Us that the diabetes drug might not work for everyone. “Before everyone knew anything about the weight loss — even though that was one of the things that says it will do — I couldn’t handle it,” Nassif explained. “I took some, maybe a small amount, and I was throwing up all the time.”

It’s through trial and error that Nassif says professionals will continue to “learn” about Ozempic’s many uses. “There’s articles written even last month in the New England Journal of Medicine using [similar blood glucose control drug] Mounjaro in non-diabetics, and it’s extraordinarily effective,” Dubrow added. “That article showed that in a year’s time, patients lose 26 percent of their body weight very quickly, so it’s effective. I think if it’s used properly, it’s gonna be safe.”

As celebrities continue to speak out about their Ozempic experiences, good and bad, Dubrow said people need to “stop immediately the Ozempic shaming,” adding, “We’re learning as the patients are learning what the side effects really are.”

Terry — who has been married to The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Heather Dubrow since 1999 — continued: “A lot of people are ending up in the hospital. A lot of people are getting sicker than they’ve ever been before. So, it’s really important that we celebrate that we actually have a breakthrough in treating obesity. So, it’s really an exciting time, but it’s also a very scary time. It’s gonna change the very nature of our bodies and what’s happening with our physiology.”

Given Ozempic’s popularity among users with diabetes, Paul — who tied the knot with wife Brittany Nassif in 2019 — said a potential shortage of the drug is something “to consider” could happen down the line. He also warned that Ozempic causes users to “lose muscle mass” and encourages people to remember to eat protein.

“You gotta make sure you’re doing it always the right way,” Paul shared. “And so, no matter what, this is kind of the newest thing, and that’s why it’s not necessarily a Botched thing, but we’re just talking in general about giving information, the little that we know right now.”

Season 8 of Botched premieres Thursday, August 3, at 10 p.m. ET on E!.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi