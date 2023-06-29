Weighing in. Real Housewives such as Kyle Richards, Dolores Catania and more have addressed whether they used diabetes medication Ozempic for weight loss.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star sparked speculation about using the drug after she debuted her slimmed-down figure in January 2023 via a bikini selfie. Richards then opened up about how her decision to cut back on alcohol affected her life.

“Truth is I don’t miss it at all,” she wrote via her Instagram Story in February 2023 while answering DMs from fans. “I feel amazing so don’t see the point right now.”

Richards also broke down her workout regimen, writing, “Love my peloton! I use it about 3 times a week now and I used to do some of the strength training but not anymore. I do love an arms and intervals class when I am short on time.”

That same month, the Halloween star slammed speculation that she was using Ozempic to shed pounds. (The FDA-approved medication is typically used to help Type 2 diabetes patients with weight management.)

“I cannot stand people saying that because people that know me know that I’m up every day at like 5:30 a.m. 6 a.m. at the latest … I’m in the gym for two hours,” she told ExtraTV. “I really put a lot of effort into my diet and exercise and taking care of myself, so when people like to think I took the easy way out, it’s frustrating.”

Richards added: “Sometimes I turn my cheek the other way and ignore it, but I work really hard and it really bothers me, and I would like to be able to be an inspiration to people. So don’t think I took the easy way out. Like, follow what I’m doing and you’ll see changes.”

Catania, for her part, confirmed during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she took semaglutide to assist with weight loss. “I wasn’t going to come to the reunion looking any bigger than anyone else, so I got on the bandwagon,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star said in April 2023, before noting that she was “just not hungry” as a result.

The Bravo star noted that she was “actually [taking] Mounjaro,” which she described as being “another part” of the Ozempic umbrella. “The reunion is in two weeks. I do have a trainer,” she clarified, adding that she wanted to “tell the truth” about her experience.

At the time, Bravo executive producer Andy Cohen caught backlash after viewers questioned why he was “congratulating” guests on “looking so thin and asking if they are on Ozempic.” In response, Cohen admitted that the criticism about his comments was valid.

“I’m trying to deliver the goods for my audience watching. I mean, if Dolores shows up looking 15 pounds lighter, I gotta find out how it happened,” the Missouri native said on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, shortly after Catania appeared on WWHL.

Cohen went on to say that he praised Catania for being outspoken about using the controversial weight loss method “because there are so many people who aren’t.”

