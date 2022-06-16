Kyle Richards’ Most Honest Quotes About Plastic Surgery

Kyle Richards is often praised for putting the real in Real Housewives, and when it comes to owning up to cosmetic tweaks, the Bravo star doesn’t make any exceptions.

“I’m a girl’s girl. I grew up with a family of all women. I have all daughters and I like to share what I’m going through [and] what my issues are. … When I see people who are looking perfect and pretending like that’s just the way it is — it gives me rage,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told Life & Style in October 2021. “I’m honest about that because we all are so hard on ourselves as it is and, you know, when you see someone that you think is golden, they normally look so amazing. You’re like, ‘Oh, they look like crap this morning, thank God.’ You know, like, we’re all in this together. We’re just trying to do our best.”

Richards doubled down on her comments in June 2022 when Andy Cohen (accidentally) revealed that she had a breast reduction three weeks prior to her appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I’ve never lied about anything I’ve done and I never, ever will,” she said on WWHL after Cohen apologized. “[People] think I did my face, I did this, [but] I really did not. I will tell you everything.”

Two years prior, Richards underwent her second nose job.

“Since so many of you were speculating what I did or did not do to my face… here is your answer. I fixed my nose,” the reality star wrote via Instagram Stories in November 2020. “I broke it last September and the bone poking out bothered me. So I fixed the bone, fixed my breathing problems and refined the top.”

She later told Us Weekly that the injury happened on the set of Halloween Kills.

“As I got back to L.A. … I was like, ‘What is going on?’ Then my makeup artist in L.A. said, ‘You have a bone poking out of here. What’s going on?’ And so I went to the doctor,” Richards told Us in October 2021. “It didn’t bleed, so I thought I was fine. It was hurting for a long time.”

The former child star has also admitted to getting Botox over the years in addition to “lasers and PRP on my face,” she wrote via Instagram in 2019. (Platelet-rich plasma is injected to promote healing.)

Scroll through for more from Richards: