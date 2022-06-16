Watch Andy Cohen Reveal Kyle Richards Had a Breast Reduction on Live TV

Spilling too much tea. Andy Cohen accidentally revealed Kyle Richards had recently gotten a breast reduction — and shared the news for the first time on live TV.

“How’s the breast reduction working out?” Cohen, 54, asked the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 53, during the Wednesday, June 15, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“Well, thank you for letting everyone know, Andy,” Richards responded. “Thank you.” The Bravo Diaries author began profusely apologizing, explaining that he assumed she had already talked about the procedure publicly. “I text Andy all the time, and I’m just going to say this, I’ve never told anybody.” After Cohen apologized once more for inadvertently spilling the beans, the Halloween Kills actress assured him that she wasn’t upset because she “can’t keep a secret about myself.”

Richards continued: “I had a breast reduction surgery. I’ve never had implants, [but] I had double D’s. … I went in and I said, ‘I want smaller boobs. I don’t ever want to wear a bra again in my life.’ And here I am.”

Adding that the operation took place just “three weeks ago,” the Little House on the Prairie alum explained that she always wants to be upfront with fans about any plastic surgery she’s had done over the years. “I’ve never lied about anything I’ve done and I never, ever will,” Richards explained. “[People] think I did my face, I did this, [but] I really did not. I will tell you everything.”

After one more apology from Cohen, she joked, “It’s fine. I can’t wait to share more things with you tomorrow.”

Richards opened up about another of her procedures in November 2020, when she revealed that she had gotten a nose job. “Since so many of you were speculating what I did or did not do to my face… here is your answer. I fixed my nose,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time, adding that she initially went under the knife to address the discomfort she felt after breaking her nose the year before. “I broke it last September and the bone poking out bothered me. So I fixed the bone, fixed my breathing problems and refined the top.”

She continued: “I will always tell you guys the truth. I do think some of the comments on my posts are funny though.”

The California native also shared photos from various stages in her recovery while answering questions about the procedure from her fans. “Personally, it was not painful for me at all,” Richards revealed. “I was low key enjoying the downtime and watching movies which I never do. 5 days I stayed home.” While her husband, Mauricio Umansky, “was nervous about me not looking like myself,” she added that “even he is happy with the result.”

That surgery was actually her second nose job, as she originally went under the knife in 2006. “My nose bothered me for a long time,” she told Us Weekly in March 2013. “The surgery made me feel better.” In 2012, she also had liposuction, telling Us, “After having four kids, no matter what exercise I did, the love handles wouldn’t go away! I’m very happy with the results!”

