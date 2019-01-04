Ageless? Kyle Richards Shoots Down Plastic Surgery Rumors

Natural beauty. Kyle Richards defended herself after an Instagram commenter claimed she had gone under the knife.

“Some serious plastic surgery right there!” the fan wrote on Wednesday, January 2. “It looks good though.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, swiftly replied: “I have not done plastic surgery. I did my nose in 2006 and I get Botox. That is it. There are things you can do to look younger that require surgery. Lasers are key.”

As other commenters pointed out the reality star’s seemingly ageless appearance, she explained further. “Lasers and PRP on my face,” she wrote. PRP (a.k.a. platelet-rich plasma) is injected in an effort to promote healing.

The remarks stemmed from an Instagram photo of Richards celebrating the holidays with husband Mauricio Umansky and the couple’s daughter Portia, 10. “Bringing in the new year #2019,” she captioned the family pic on Wednesday.

The Bravo personality opened up to Us Weekly in October about the new season of RHOBH. “It’s been a really outrageous season, from, like, literally the get-go. Usually it’s like catching up, it picks up — this was like, ‘Bam,’ out of the gate,” she teased. “I don’t even know, we’ve never had a season like this before. It’s been a very wild and crazy ride so far. You never know what’s going to happen next around here.”

Us exclusively revealed that same month that Richards’ costar Lisa Vanderpump was not speaking to the rest of the cast. “I have made an effort. Emails and text messages and, you know, I don’t know what else to do,” the Halloween actress told Us in November of the feud. “As far as I’m concerned, the ball is in her court … I don’t want to get myself in trouble here.”

