Speedbumps ahead! Kyle Richards gave Us Weekly some exclusive scoop about the new season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and it sounds like fans are in for a treat.

“It’s been a really outrageous season, from, like, literally the get-go. Usually it’s like catching up, it picks up — this was like, ‘Bam,’ out of the gate,” Richards, 49, told Us at the Halloween premiere in Hollywood on Wednesday, October 17. “I don’t even know, we’ve never had a season like this before. It’s been a very wild and crazy ride so far. You never know what’s going to happen next around here.”

The reality star also opened up about her friendship with costar Teddi Mellencamp. “Teddi and I have become very close. … I just adore her, and I’m so happy to have her to be a part of the show,” she explained. “We have a lot in common. We have fun together. It just feels really good to have.”

Us exclusively revealed earlier this month that Lisa Vanderpump is not on good terms with her costars. “She is not talking to any of the cast except for Denise [Richards]. There have been numerous attempts from the other cast members to reach out to her and they have gone unanswered,” a source told Us, adding that Mellencamp, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley allegedly caught the 58-year-old restauranteur lying. “The women feel like Lisa doesn’t want to face them and confront the situation. She has kept her distance and now that’s creating more problems with the cast.”

Kyle has been caught up in the drama, too. Multiple sources told Us that Kyle “got into it” with Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, at a party held at the pair’s home. “They were both screaming at each other,” the insider noted. “It was really bad and ugly.”

Meanwhile, Camille Grammer caused a stir when she posted a road trip photo of herself with Kyle, Rinna, Jayne, Mellencamp, Kemsley and Denise. Vanderpump was noticeably absent from the October 13 Instagram pic.

With reporting by Nicholas White

