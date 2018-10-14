Girls’ trip! The ladies of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills took off on a road trip, but one person was missing from the outing — Lisa Vanderpump.

Camille Grammer, who is expected to return as a friend of the housewives for season 9, posted a photo of herself with Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards and new cast member Denise Richards on Instagram on Saturday, October 13 — but Vanderpump, 58, was nowhere to be seen.

Rinna, 55, sparked speculation that the restaurateur was feuding with her castmates during an Instagram Live in early September, in which she said that Vanderpump had refused to shoot with them. “Rumor has it that one of the cast members won’t shoot with us. They won’t do a group shot with us. So we’re sequestered in a room. But somebody’s holding out and won’t come out and shoot with us, can you imagine? Who is that? … They’re going to have to, like, put her, in a computer-like way.”

The Melrose Place alum also made clear that she wasn’t buying into theories that Vanderpump simply wasn’t shooting with the other women because Bravo had downgraded her from a housewife to a friend on the show, writing, “Bulls–t” on a fan’s comment about the rumor in October.

A source confirmed to Us at the end of September that there was drama going down between the show’s stars. “There is beef between Dorit and LVP, and LVP and Teddi Mellencamp,” the source explained. “They did a cast shoot for the new promo shots and Lisa wanted to shoot separately and do hair and makeup separately.”

The ladies did not wish Vanderpump a happy birthday on social media on September 15, but Kyle, 49, did send Grammer, 50, birthday wishes on September 2.

Multiple sources told Us in early October that the British author and former actress was no longer on speaking terms with any of the women from the hit Bravo series, except for newbie Denise, 47.

“There have been numerous attempts from the other cast members to reach out to her and they have gone unanswered,” one source said, noting Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Erika Jayne and Dorit Kemsley allegedly caught Vanderpump in a lie. “The women feel like Lisa doesn’t want to face them and confront the situation. She has kept her distance and now that’s creating more problems with the cast.”

A separate insider, however, claimed that the cast has chosen not to speak to their former friend.

