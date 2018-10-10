Lisa Rinna calls BS! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shot down a fan theory that her costar Lisa Vanderpump was downgraded to a friend of housewife for season 9.

Rinna, 55, wrote “bulls—t” on an Instagram post about Vanderpump, 58, that read: “Theory — #LVP didn’t refuse to shoot the promo shot with the other women. What if #Bravo decided to make her a friend of the #Housewives this season, and that’s why she wasn’t shooting with them?! Neither Bravo nor LVP wanted to reveal this to the other women, so they made it seem like she refused to shoot. She’s been noticeably absent at group events.”

The Melrose Place alum’s remark was shared by Comments by Celebs on Tuesday, October 9, via Instagram. Last month, Rinna sparked speculation that Vanderpump was on the outs with her castmates during an Instagram Live with Erika Jayne.

“We’re here shooting, the whole cast is here,” the actress told fans on September 17. “Rumor has it that one of the cast members won’t shoot with us. They won’t do a group shot with us. So we’re sequestered in a room. But somebody’s holding out and won’t come out and shoot with us, can you imagine? Who is that? … They’re going to have to, like, put her, in a computer-like way.”

A source later confirmed to Us Weekly that Rinna was referring to Vanderpump on her Instagram Live. “They did a cast shoot for the new promo shots and Lisa wanted to shoot separately and do hair and makeup separately,” the source told Us. A second source, however, noted at the time that “changes to the schedule can be made to accommodate any talent.”

Earlier this month, multiple insiders told Us that Vanderpump is not on speaking terms with any of her costars, except for newbie Denise Richards.

“She is not talking to any of the cast except for Denise. There have been numerous attempts from the other cast members to reach out to her and they have gone unanswered,” one insider explained, alleging that Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Jayne and Dorit Kemsley caught the restaurateur in a lie. “The women feel like Lisa doesn’t want to face them and confront the situation. She has kept her distance and now that’s creating more problems with the cast.”

Another insider noted Kyle Richards and Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, got into a “really bad” fight during a party at the couple’s home.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo later this year or in 2019.

