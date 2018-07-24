So close! Nobody wanted Kyle Richards to be in the upcoming Halloween reboot more than the reality star herself — so much so that she attempted to get in the film by doing something she’s never done before.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, spoke with Us Weekly at the Petite ‘n Pretty launch, where she touched on Jamie Lee Curtis’ prior statements about wanting Richards in the Halloween revival. “I really wanted to be so badly. And I’ve never done this in my life … I literally reached out and said, ‘Can I be in it in any capacity? I’ll be an extra. I’ll do anything.’ But they didn’t think that it was going to fit in with the story or something,” the American Woman creator told Us at the event, held at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, July 21. “I would’ve loved to have been.“

“I had my agent reach out to them because, you know, I’ve done so many movies and TV shows since I’m a baby. And that’s probably the no. 1 thing next to Little House on the Prairie, or now the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, that people ask me about. So it’s just something that I feel really proud to have been a part of. It’s such an iconic film. And I have a lot of memories from that, which I don’t have from all the things I’ve done,” Richards continued. “For some reason, it really sticks out in my mind.”

“It was a small little budget movie that we didn’t think was gonna really be a big deal and it blew up,” she added. “And I just feel very proud to be a part of it.”

Richards starred in John Carpenter’s Halloween in 1978 as Lindsay Wallace, a young girl whose babysitter — played by Curtis — is stalked by Michael Meyers. Curtis, 59, excitedly shared the first official trailer for the cult classic’s revival in June 2018, tweeting, “‘He’s waited for me. I’ve waited for him.’ You’ve waited 40 years for us both and the trailer is up now and a 60 second version is here! Happy Halloween! See you 10/19/18.”

Richards isn’t giving up hope just yet. Touching on her friendship with Curtis — who appeared on the Bravo series for an event at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles — the former The Watcher in the Woods actress teased, “Maybe next one. One more, Jamie.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!