The countdown is on! Universal Pictures and Blumhouse Productions released the first official trailer for the highly anticipated reboot of the classic horror film, Halloween, on Friday, June 8, and it’s just as bone-chilling as expected.

In the clip, Jamie Lee Curtis revisits her role of Laurie Strode from the original 1978 film, and can be heard in the first few seconds with one mean message to masked villain Michael Myers: “I’ve waited for him.”

The trailer then teases the investigation of Myers, who is infamously known for murdering three teenagers on Halloween in ‘78. An investigator appears at the facility Myers was brought into following the murders, and the teaser instantly heats up when the killer is shown the mask he wore the night of the murder.

Following the banter of Strode’s daughter Karen (Judy Greer) and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) regarding the brutal attack and the long-lasting effects it’s had the Strode family, Curtis’ character then reveals that she’s “prayed every night that he would escape” so she could kill him.

The trailer then cuts to show a bus full of inmates crash, leaving Myers to escape. Following his newfound freedom, the clip teases goosebump-inducing scenes leading up to Strode getting her battle with Myers. “He’s waited for this night,” she exclaims at one point. “He’s waited for me. I’ve waited for him.”

Curtis was quick to share her excitement of the trailers release. “He’s waited for me. I’ve waited for him.” You’ve waited 40 years for us both and the trailer is up now and a 60 second version is here! Happy Halloween! See you 10/19/18,” she tweeted.

“Full trailer in bio! Words I never thought I would type,” she added in a second tweet.

The 59-year-old actress first shared her enthusiasm for the upcoming movie in a teaser picture posted to her Twitter account in September 2017.

“Same porch. Same clothes. Same issues. 40 years later,” she captioned a picture of herself with Myers lurking in the background. “Headed back to Haddonfield one last time for Halloween.”

Halloween is set to hit theaters on Friday, October 19.

