Ashley Tisdale Reflects on 'Traumatic' Plastic Surgery Backlash

More than 10 years after Ashley Tisdale underwent a nose job to correct a health issue, the Disney Channel alum opened up about the “traumatic” experience.

In a Thursday, January 28, post on her website Frenshe, Tisdale recalled the scrutiny she faced over her decision to have the procedure — recommended by her doctor.

“Plastic surgery wasn’t culturally accepted then like it is now,” she wrote. “When I got it done I was scrutinized, judged and made to feel ashamed over my decision. I made a decision that was no one’s business (and is STILL no one’s business) and for that decision, I was constantly made to feel bad about it.”

The Phineas and Ferb alum, who is pregnant with her first child, revealed in her blog that her nose job was brought up again in a recent interview. Tisdale was caught “off-guard” by the interviewer’s question.

“At the end of the day, I’m having a daughter, and I hope her choices aren’t met with judgment or shame,” she said. “It’s taken years for me to process this experience — an experience that I didn’t think was that big of a deal either.”

Tisdale continued, “I’m choosing to look at this interview (which was a bummer) as a positive. It brought up a very dark time in my life. Things like having paparazzi break into my home to get the ‘first shot,’ and feeling like I let people down were the first things that came to mind. BUT I’m choosing to see this as a push to face it, write it down and finally let go.”

Although she struggled with her nose job, the New Jersey native went under the knife again. In August 2020, she revealed that she had a breast implant removal operation. The High School Musical star shared the news on Instagram.

“As you know, I’ve been very open about my mental health journey and feel that this is equally important,” she captioned a social media post. “Years ago, I underwent breast enhancement surgery. Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And for a short period of time … it did.”

She continued, “But little by little I began struggling with minor health issues that just were not adding up — food sensitivities as well as gut issues (full story on [my blog] @frenshe) that I thought could be caused by my implants. So, last winter I decided to undergo implant removal.”