Looking good! Ashley Tisdale’s skin is blemish-free and practically flawless, which she believes is the result of a substantial change she made to her diet several years ago.

“Skin never looked so good,” the Carol’s Second Act star, 34, wrote in the caption of a short clip she shared via Instagram on Tuesday, February 18. In the brief video, the Ginger Snaps alum, who is sitting in a car, looks directly at the camera and zooms in on her face.

“I would love to say it’s just the products I use but I’ve been dairy free for 5 years and I swear it changed everything with my skin,” Tisdale added. “I barely break out.”

The New Jersey native noted that while it can be difficult to cut something out of your diet (especially an entire food group), the results could be worth it. “I know it’s hard to give up something but when you do, after awhile, you barely crave it and I feel healthier,” she explained.

Many of the Young & Hungry alum’s followers agreed. “No dairy is everything for skin,” one wrote in the comments. Another added: “My skin did a full 180 when I went dairy free!”

Still, other social media users were less sure about the drastic shift. “But what do you do about cheese?” one wondered. Another noted she hasn’t eaten dairy for several months, but has yet to see results.

The “Still Into You” songstress told Us Weekly in June 2016 that one of her dairy-free favorites is a flavorful smoothie, which she carries in a mason jar in her purse in case she needs a snack while she’s on the go. “It’s almond milk, honey, peanut better, Vega chocolate protein powder and cinnamon,” she explained at the time. “I travel with it.”

While Tisdale believes her eating regimen deserves the credit for her clear skin, she also has a detailed skincare routine, which she shared via a video on her YouTube channel in June 2017. “Skincare is obviously No. 1 for me,” she explained in the clip.

Aside from calling water the “best thing for your skin,” the star also swore by a few other skin enhancing staples. Her essentials included Cetaphil skin cleanser, an exfoliating cleanser from Kate Somerville and La Mer moisturizer.