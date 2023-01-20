The secret to her success! After Kyle Richards shut down speculation that she used weight loss drug Ozempic to slim down, the reality TV star is revealing how she actually dropped the pounds.

“I changed my eating after we were in Europe for a month,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality, 54, said during a Thursday, January 19, Amazon Live session. “We were in Europe for three weeks and then Australia for a week, and I had gained weight, and I was like, ‘OK, that’s it.’ No sugar, no carbs, no alcohol.”

While Richards only planned to cut out sugar, carbs and alcohol for a “little while,” she decided to stick with the new diet because she felt “so good.”

She added: “Now that I’ve already lost the weight I wanted to lose — I’m not trying to lose anymore — I, of course, will have birthday cake or some pasta, but actually, to be honest, once in a blue moon. I am not following the keto diet, just basically, I eat protein, vegetables, fruit and carbs once in a while. But I do eat fruits and vegetables all the time, and I really love cereal.”

The Halloween Ends actress has also maintained her figure with a variety of exercises.

“My workout routine, I shake it up — I do something different every day,” Richards said on Thursday. “I do the Peloton, a very long, extensive ab routine. I’m now doing weights. I always did light weights, but now I’ve increased my weights that I’m lifting. And then I will run, either outside or — depending on the weather — I will run on the treadmill.”

The former child star came under fire earlier this month after her ab-bearing bikini selfie sparked criticism that she had used Ozempic to lose weight. (According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Ozempic is a medication that is commonly used for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or who are overweight with a weight-related condition, including high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes.) Richards swiftly denied the accusations.

“I am NOT taking Ozempic. Never have,” she wrote via an Instagram comment on Monday, January 16. “I have never tried Ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery. I did have a breast reduction in May. I’m honest about what I do. But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off sister 😘.”

Richards — who had her breast reduction in May 2022 — has been candid about the plastic surgery she’s done, including two nose jobs and liposuction.

“After having four kids, no matter what exercise I did, the love handles wouldn’t go away,” she exclusively told Us Weekly in 2012 of her decision to get liposuction. “I’m very happy with the results!”