Fans weren’t the only ones surprised by Mr. Big’s death by Peloton in the And Just Like That premiere. A spokesperson confirmed the company wasn’t aware of the details of how the bike would be used in the Sex and the City revival.

“HBO procured the Peloton bike on their own,” Denise Kelly told Buzzfeed News in a statement. “Peloton was aware that a Bike would be used in the episode and that Jess King would be portraying a fictional Peloton instructor. Due to confidentiality reasons, HBO did not disclose the larger context surrounding the scene to Peloton in advance.”

During the premiere, which started streaming on HBO Max on Thursday, December 9, Chris Noth’s Big had a heart attack following a workout on his exercise bike while Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) was at Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) daughter’s piano recital. Throughout the episode, Big also spoke about his favorite exercise instructor, Allegra.

According to reports, stock for the brand dropped more than 11 percent after Thursday’s premiere. BMO Capital Markets analyst Simeon Siegel told NBC News that the trouble for the brand could continue.

“Although unlikely to impact sales, it does question whether PTON is losing degrees of control over its storytelling, perhaps its greatest achievement to date,” he said. “Although all PR is supposedly good PR, it’s hard to ignore the changing tide in Peloton’s public perception.”

The company initially spoke out in a statement to Us Weekly, with Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum shutting down the idea that the bike should be blamed for Big’s death.

“I’m sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack. Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6,” the cardiologist told Us. “These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event.”

Steinbaum added that “more than 80 percent of all cardiac-related deaths are preventable” through “lifestyle, diet and exercise” changes.

“While 25 percent of heart attacks each year are in patients who already had one (like Mr. Big), even then they are very, very treatable,” she continued. “It’s always important to talk to your doctor, get tested, and have a healthy prevention strategy. The good news is Peloton helps you track heart rate while you ride, so you can do it safely.”

And Just Like That drops new episodes on HBO Max every Thursday.