After months of speculation about Mr. Big’s role on the Sex and the City revival, his fate was revealed in the premiere episode of And Just Like That — and it’s safe to say fans are cursing at their Peloton bikes.

Chris Noth returned as Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) husband for the Thursday, December 9, premiere of the HBO Max series. After making several jokes and references to his favorite exercise instructor, Allegra, throughout the episode, he hits his Peloton bike while Carrie is at Charlotte’s (Kristin Davis) daughter’s piano recital. While heading to the shower, Big collapses and grabs his left shoulder. After finding him, Carrie tells the audience, “And just like that, Big died.”

Social media users were quick to react to the shocking death after the first two episodes started streaming on Thursday, calling out the fact that he had a heart attack and that Carrie didn’t call 9-1-1 after finding him.

“I’m sorry WHHHHAAATTTTT Mr Big just dies like that….IN THE FIRST F—kING EPISODE!!!!!” one fan wrote. “I did not see that coming. Carrie could have called a f—king ambulance WTF!!!!! I am so shocked right now. #AndJustLikeThat.”

A second viewer tweeted, “I’m upset over a fictional character’s death. How did y’all do Mr. Big like that?!? After all these years!? #AndJustLikeThat #SATC.”

“#AndJustLikeThat my heart is broken i’m already waiting for the next chapter but it will never be the same without #MrBig,” a third fan wrote.

A lot of viewers harped on the cause of Big’s passing.

“Mr. Big deserved better than death by Peloton #AndJustLikeThat,” one person tweeted.

Another Twitter user joked, “You want me to take a Peloton class? The thing that killed Mr. Big?”

“Peloton killing Mr. Big was not on my 2021 bingo card,” a third user posted.

Along with several expressionless face emojis, a fourth person wrote, “My peloton shares tanking after Mr. Big dies in the sex and city reboot.”

In the second episode of And Just Like That, Carrie mourns Big, planning and attending his funeral with Charlotte and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) by her side. Despite having a falling out with Samantha (played by Kim Cattrall in the original series and two franchise films) — who moved to the U.K. for work after Carrie fired her — the publicist sent flowers. (Cattrall opted not to return for the new chapter of SATC.)

And Just Like That gives more context into Big’s health issues in the second episode, with Miranda insisting to Steve (David Eigenberg) that his death wasn’t the bike’s fault.

“He got the OK from his cardiologist,” she says of Big’s heart troubles in the past. “Exercise is good for the heart.”

And Just Like That drops new episodes on HBO Max every Thursday.