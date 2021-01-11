At the end of the second Sex and the City movie, Big (Chris Noth) gifted Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) with an even bigger engagement ring and they seemingly lived happily ever after. So, will that still be the case when the new revival drops on HBO Max?

“This is insane. My favorite girls will be back. But wait, what about Mr. Big?” one fan commented on the new trailer Parker, 55, shared via Instagram on Sunday, January 10. “Wait and see,” the designer coyly replied.

The comment comes two years after journalist James Andrew Miller claimed on his “Origins” podcast that the third movie script — which was later scrapped after Kim Cattrall decided not to return — included the death of Big.

“People close to Kim believe that the script didn’t have a lot to offer the character of Samantha,” Miller said during the November 2018 episode. “They point to the fact that it calls for Mr. Big to die of a heart attack in the shower, relatively early on in the film, making the remainder of the movie more about how Carrie recovers from Big’s death than about the relationship between the four women.”

During the podcast, Miller interviewed the entire cast of the franchise with the exception of Cattrall, 55, who passed on contributing. Noth, 66, revealed to Miller that he doesn’t enjoy the movies nearly as much as the series, which aired on HBO from 1998 to 2004.

“I really didn’t enjoy any of the movies. I really hate corny stuff and it could be because I’m a little bit of a cynic. Like, the whole thing at the end of the [first] movie in the shoe closet, hated it,” the Law & Order alum explained, referencing the end of the first movie in which Big proposed again to Carrie. “Hated the thing at the end of the movie after I felt she deceived me and then I say, ‘Well, it’s time I give you a bigger diamond ring.’ Hated it. I just hate the cornball s–t. I thought it was just really sentimental and overly romantic without any feet in realism.”

However, he also said that he wasn’t relieved when the third film was scrapped, because he heard it was “really a superior script.” Noth added that although he’s “a big fan of the series,” he thought that “even the humor didn’t match the series.”

A month later, the former Good Wife star fired back at Miller’s claim about the third script. “There’s no way he’s dying,” he told The Sun in December 2018. “That was all a lie.”

The10-episode Sex and the City revival titled And Just Like That is set to begin production in the spring in New York City. It will follow Carrie, Charlotte (Kristin Davis) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) as they navigate through life in their 50s.