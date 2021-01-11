Mending fences? Sarah Jessica Parker fired back at claims that her personal relationship with Kim Cattrall had anything to do with Samantha’s absence from the upcoming Sex and the City revival.

After Parker, 55, posted the teaser on Sunday, January 10, on Instagram, numerous fans asked questions about Cattrall’s character, Samantha Jones, not being part of the series. The Hocus Pocus star tagged costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, who portrayed Miranda Hobbs and Charlotte York, respectively, in the original HBO series, in her post, but did not tag Cattrall, 64, who has been vocal about not wanting to return to the franchise.

When one fan wrote, “She didn’t tag Samantha Jones,” another replied, “They dislike each other.” Parker then responded, “No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of this story, but she will always be a part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X.”

Another follower wrote, “Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha.” The designer responded, “We will too. We loved her so.”

HBO Max confirmed on Sunday that Nixon, 54, Davis, 55, Parker and original executive producer Michael Patrick King will be back for the new show, titled And Just Like That. The revival will follow the women as they navigate the transition from complicated friendships in their 30s to even more complicated relationships in their 50s. Production on the 10-episode season is set to begin in the late spring in New York City.

Sex and the City, an adaptation of Candace Bushnell‘s 1997 book, aired on HBO for six seasons and 94 episodes from 1998 to 2004. It resulted in two movies, released in 2008 and 2010. In 2013, The CW aired a prequel series, The Carrie Diaries, for two seasons.

In 2019, rumors of a third movie began circulating and the Filthy Rich actress stated that she would “never” return to the franchise. She also shaded Parker, claiming she “could have been nicer.” When Cattrall’s brother died in 2018, Parker commented on her Instagram, sending love.

“I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker,” Cattrall posted on Instagram at the time. “My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”