Kim Cattrall Weighs in on 'SATC' Reboot Rumors

Months after a third Sex and the City film was scrapped, rumors are swirling that HBO Max could revive the much-beloved series. Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, the show’s core cast, are said to be on board. Kim Cattrall, however, is not.

The New York Post‘s Page Six was the first to report on HBO Max’s plans to revive Sex and the City as a limited series on Tuesday, December 22. Those rumors were then corroborated by TVLine. Parker, 55, Nixon, 54, and Davis, 55, are reportedly in talks to appear in a short run of new episodes without Cattrall, 64.

The actress, who played Samantha Jones on Sex and the City, addressed reboot rumors and her decision to distance herself from the show and subsequent films in a Wednesday, December 23, interview on the “Women’s Prize for Fiction” podcast. She said on the show that being on Sex and the City was fun for a time, but she feels “lucky” to be excluded from reboot talks.

“It was a lot of fun and I loved it and being in new territory is always exciting. I felt like we were,” she said of the original show.

Cattrall went on to say, “I’m lucky enough to have the choice, not that I haven’t worked for it. I have.”

She has been open about her desire to remove herself from the Sex and the City discourse. In 2017, Cattrall opened up to Piers Morgan about her negative experiences with Parker, whom she said “could have been nicer,” according to quotes obtained by Daily Mail. Cattrall also suggested her character be recast.

“I played it past the finish line and then some, and I loved it. And another actress should play it,” she said at the time.

Despite Cattrall’s reluctance, rumors continued to swirl about potential Sex and the City reboots and films. In May 2019, after months of speculation, it was widely reported that plans for a third Sex and the City movie had been scrapped.

Speaking to E! News during the 2019 Fox Upfront presentation, Cattrall made it clear she wasn’t bothered by the film’s cancellation.

“What I want to do, especially at this point in my life, is to really play something else so full of life and courageous … but in a totally different way,” she said, adding that she was “so proud” of the work she and her costars did on the original.

Similar rumors swirled in 2018. That project also never came to fruition, an outcome Parker told Vulture at the Tribeca Film Festival she and costars Nixon and Davis were disappointed by.

“The three of us have shared our disappointment that we’re not making that movie, not just on our behalf but our crew, but also just the people that have been vocal about wanting to see it,” she said. “But we still live in a free country where people get to make choices and sometimes the answer is ‘no,’ and the only way to respond for me is to respect that. So whether we choose to revisit it at another time and reimagine that story — that’s something [Michael Patrick King] and I just haven’t talked about yet, that doesn’t mean we won’t, but we haven’t at this time.”

Parker also addressed her alleged feud with Cattrall, and the comments she made to Morgan about her. She was adamant that there was no ill will between them, despite Cattrall’s comments.

“I’d just like to remind everybody that there is no catfight,” she said at the time. “I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it.”