No more wondering! The women of Sex and the City are back in the Big Apple. And Just Like That debuted on HBO Max on Thursday, December 9, giving fans a look at where Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) have been since fans last saw them in the 2010 movie, Sex and the City 2.

The film followed the best friends — Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) included — on a trip to Abu Dhabi. While each ran into relationship troubles, the movie ended on a high note: Despite running into (and kissing) ex-boyfriend Aiden (John Corbett), Carrie returned home to her husband, Big (Chris Noth); Miranda finally found peace at a diverse law firm; Charlotte realized she had nothing to worry about with her relationship with Harry (Evan Handler) and Samantha kept in touch with the Danish architect she met in Abu Dhabi, hooking up with him in the Hamptons.

It’s been 11 years since fans caught up with the group, but in January, Parker, 57, announced the show was coming back with a twist. The new chapter follows the women “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s.”

Cattrall, 65, is not part of the show, as she made it clear when conversations began for a third movie that she was done playing the PR maven. (The film was eventually scrapped.) The actress also has a long-running feud with Parker, 56, publicly calling her out on multiple occasions.

When the Divorce alum announced the return of the franchise, she responded to fans’ comments about the women’s relationship, specifically one who claimed that the two “dislike each other.”

“No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of this story, but she will always be a part of us,” Parker, who has said many times that she’s not “in a catfight” with any of her former costars, wrote via Instagram in January. “No matter where we are or what we do. X.”

When another one of the Hocus Pocus star’s followers commented, “Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha,” the SJP designer responded, “We will too. We loved her so.”

The first two episodes acknowledged Samantha’s absence with the Carrie revealing that after she fired Samantha as her publicist, the pair couldn’t move forward as friends.

“I understand that she was upset, but I thought I was more to her than an ATM,” she tells Miranda. “I always thought the four of us would be friends forever.”

Scroll down to see what the women — and their families! — are up to in And Just Like That. New episodes debut on HBO Max every Thursday.