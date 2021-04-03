Ready for the next chapter! Fans have been craving a continuation of the Sex and the City franchise for years — and Sarah Jessica Parker finally gave them a little taste.

The 56-year-old actress, who played Carrie Bradshaw on the popular drama, teased the first look at the upcoming HBO Max revival, And Just Like That, in January. “I couldn’t help but wonder… where are they now?” Parker wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a snippet of footage. The clip featured some New York City sights and the words, “And just like that … the story continues,” being typed across a computer screen.

Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon — who portrayed Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes, respectively — shared the same trailer on their own Instagram accounts at the time.

HBO Max later confirmed that original executive producer Michael Patrick King will be back for the new show. The revival will follow the women, now in their 50s, as they continue to navigate the complicated friendships and relationships from their 30s. Production on the 10-episode season is set to begin in the late spring in New York City.

Viewers who grew up with the heartwarming story lines of the ’90s series were thrilled to see that many of the original stars were set to participate in the project. However, the lack of Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) gave some fans pause. When one fan claimed that the Golden Globe nominee, 64, was on the outs with Parker, the Failure to Launch star clapped back.

“No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would,” the shoe designer replied via Instagram in January. “Samantha isn’t part of this story, but she will always be a part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X.”

The Divorce alum later gave more insight into the decision to only feature three of the four main characters in the new series, admitting that Samantha wouldn’t be replaced.

“It’s not as black and white as that,” she told TMZ in January. “We’re not looking to bring in a fourth character. We have New York City as a fourth character. There will be lots of interesting, new characters that we’re excited about.”

Casey Bloys, chief content officer at HBO Max, opened up about how the revival was planning to approach Samantha’s absence.

“They’re not trying to redo Sex and the City,” the exec told TVLine in February. “They’re not trying to say that these characters are reliving their 30s. It is very much a story about women in their 50s, and they are dealing with things that people deal with in their 50s. … Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So, I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life.”

