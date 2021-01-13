Jennifer Hudson Addresses ‘Sex and the City’ Revival: Will Louise Appear?

The return of Louise from St. Louis? Jennifer Hudson hopes so! The actress, 39, appeared in the first Sex and the City movie in 2008, playing Carrie Bradshaw’s (Sarah Jessica Parker) assistant. Despite her character moving back to St. Louis at the end of the movie, the Oscar winner would love to make a cameo in the upcoming HBO Max revival, And Just Like That.

“I hope so, that would be cool. I am down, I am down!” Hudson told Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, January 12, while promoting her animated short film Baba Yaga. She added that she hasn’t “really” heard anything from the cast.

“Not yet! But I am interested,” the singer noted.

Parker, 55, announced the revival news on Sunday, January 10, sharing that she will be reprising her role of the fashion-loving author alongside Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, who will bring back Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbs, respectively. Kim Cattrall, who played Samantha Jones in the HBO series and two films, will not be returning as the actress has been vocal about a lack of interest.

In 2019, Cattrall, 54, said that she would “never” return to the franchise — which was ultimately the reason a third movie was scrapped. “You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun,” she told the Daily Mail at the time.

For years, there have been rumors of an ongoing feud between Parker and the Filthy Rich actress. In February 2018, Cattrall called out Parker for being “cruel” and wrote, “You are not my friend” via Instagram.

Nine months later, the former Divorce star addressed the alleged feud with Cattrall. “I’d just like to remind everybody that there is no catfight,” she said during an interview with Vulture in November 2018. “I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it.”

The 10-episode HBO Max revival series begins production in the spring.