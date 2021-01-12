Kim Cattrall ‘Likes’ Telling Tweet After ‘Sex and the City’ Revival News

Sending a message without saying anything. One day after the news broke that a Sex and the City revival was coming to HBO Max, Kim Cattrall, who chose not to be part of the new show, “liked” a tweet about her absence.

“I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is [a] great example of putting yourself first. Well done @KimCattrall,” the tweet read.

On Sunday, January 10, Sarah Jessica Parker announced the revival news via Instagram, sharing that the new series, titled And Just Like That, will follow Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) as they navigate friendship and relationships in their 50s. Cattrall, 64, has been vocal through the years about not wanting to return to the franchise. (Though a third Sex and the City movie was also in the works, she chose not to proceed, causing the film to be scrapped.)

After the trailer was shared on Sunday, fans flooded the Divorce alum’s comments with questions about Cattrall’s character Samantha Jones.

When one follower wrote, “She didn’t tag Samantha Jones,” another replied, “They dislike each other.” The designer, 55, responded, “No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of this story, but she will always be a part of us. No matter where we are or what we do. X.”

A separate comment read, “Happy to see you back but will miss Kim/Samantha.” The Hocus Pocus star replied, “We will too. We loved her so.”

The original show, an adaptation of Candace Bushnell‘s 1997 book, ran on HBO for six seasons, airing 94 episodes from 1998 to 2004. It led to two movies, released in 2008 and 2010. The CW also aired a prequel series, The Carrie Diaries, for two seasons in 2013.

However, there has been drama surrounding the show for years after the Filthy Rich alum chose not to do the third film and publicly called out Parker via Instagram.

“I don’t need your love or support at this tragic time @sarahjessicaparker,” Cattrall posted on Instagram in February 2018 after Parker commented on her post about her brother’s death. “My Mom asked me today ‘When will that @sarahjessicaparker, that hypocrite, leave you alone?’ Your continuous reaching out is a painful reminder of how cruel you really were then and now. Let me make this VERY clear. (If I haven’t already) You are not my family. You are not my friend. So I’m writing to tell you one last time to stop exploiting our tragedy in order to restore your ‘nice girl’ persona.”

Months later, Parker addressed the alleged feud with Cattrall. “I’d just like to remind everybody that there is no catfight,” she told Vulture in November 2018. “I have never uttered an unkind, unsupportive, unfriendly word, so I would love to redefine it.”

The 10-episode Sex and the City revival will begin production in the spring.