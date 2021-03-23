When Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed earlier this year that a Sex and the City revival was in the works, fans couldn’t help but wonder … would all the old stars be coming back?

In January, the Emmy winner, 55, teased her social media followers with a look at the next chapter of SATC, titled And Just Like That. Former costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are both on board for the HBO Max series. While Kim Cattrall will not return, fan-favorite David Eigenberg hasn’t ruled it out just yet.

“I really love that show,” the 56-year-old New Yorker, who played Steve Brady on the beloved sitcom, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, March 23 while promoting Chicago Fire. “I think it’s really interesting that they’ve brought it back.”

The actor added that teaming up with Nixon, 54, would be a major plus if he decided to reprise his SATC role. “[She’s] a dream to work with,” he gushed.

Though Eigenberg has nothing but fond memories of his time on the original HBO series, he admitted that it wouldn’t feel quite right to play Steve Brady again without Anne Meara by his side. The legendary actress — who played Steve’s mom, Mary Brady — died in May 2015 after suffering multiple strokes.

“That’s kind of heartbreaking because she was a dear lady and a dear friend of mine,” Eigenberg explained. “It’s a sad thing to go back because that character, you know, [the] lineage is gone, and Anne as a human being wouldn’t be there. It’s a strange thing, but we’ll see. … If it can work out, we may be going down that road.”

For now, the TV star is happy to portray lieutenant Christopher Herrmann on NBC’s Chicago Fire, a role he’s had since 2012. “My heart and my soul is here in Chicago with Chicago Fire, with the stories here, with my colleagues,” Eigenberg told Us.

Steve Brady’s future may still be up in the air, but there’s one character fans know they won’t be seeing in the upcoming revival. Cattrall, 64, has been vocal about not wanting to return to her SATC roots as Samantha Jones, but producers hope her absence won’t be a dealbreaker for viewers.

“They’re not trying to redo Sex and the City,” HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told TVLine in February. “They’re not trying to say that these characters are reliving their 30s. It is very much a story about women in their 50s, and they are dealing with things that people deal with in their 50s. … Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life.”

With reporting by Emily Longeretta