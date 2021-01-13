Telling the fans what they want to know! Three days after announcing a Sex and the City revival titled And Just Like That is coming to HBO Max without Kim Cattrall, Sarah Jessica Parker hinted that Samantha Jones won’t be replaced.

“It’s not as black and white as that,” Parker, 55, told TMZ on Wednesday, January 13, when asked whether they had begun casting the fourth character to join Carrie Bradshaw, Kristin Davis‘ Charlotte York and Cynthia Nixon‘s Miranda Hobbs in the new show. “We’re not looking to bring in a fourth character. We have New York City as a fourth character. There will be lots of interesting, new characters that we’re excited about.”

The designer added that she can’t wait to start filming with Nixon, 54, and Davis, 55, whenever that’s possible. “The writers’ room just opened. We’re not sure yet [when filming will begin],” she added. “The vaccine is playing a major role in that decision.”

The Divorce alum also hopes that when the show begins production, it will help businesses in the Big Apple.

“[We’re] shooting it in a city that we love and hoping to be part of a city that’s able to support artists and culture and institutions that have been closed down and the businesses that have been hurt [during COVID-19],” she shared.

Cattrall, 55, for her part, has been mostly quiet about the news, but did “like” a telling tweet on Monday, January 12. “I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is [a] great example of putting yourself first. Well done @KimCattrall,” the message read.

The Filthy Rich star has been vocal through the years about her disinterest in returning to the franchise. In December 2020, she said she felt “lucky” to be excluded from any discussion of a reboot.

“It was a lot of fun and I loved it and being in new territory is always exciting,” she shared on the “Women’s Prize for Fiction” podcast. “I’m lucky enough to have the choice, not that I haven’t worked for it. I have.”

In 2019, she also said that she would “never” return to the franchise. “You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun,” she told the Daily Mail at the time.

The revival, based on the original series which aired from 1998 to 2004, will follow the three women as they navigate complicated friendships and relationships in their 50s.