Sometimes, people drift apart. That’s likely the explanation the Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That, will go with when it debuts on HBO Max — without Kim Cattrall‘s Samantha Jones.

“They’re not trying to redo Sex and the City,” HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys told TVLine on Wednesday, February 10. “They’re not trying to say that these characters are reliving their 30s. It is very much a story about women in their 50s, and they are dealing with things that people deal with in their 50s.”

Bloys added that sometimes people “come into your life” just like “people leave,” seemingly hinting at Samantha.

“Friendships fade, and new friendships start. So I think it is all very indicative of the real stages, the actual stages of life,” the executive added. “They’re trying to tell an honest story about being a woman in her 50s in New York. So it should all feel somewhat organic, and the friends that you have when you’re 30, you may not have when you’re 50.”

The streaming service announced the new series in January, which will follow Sarah Jessica Parker‘s Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon‘s Miranda Hobbs and Kristin Davis‘ Charlotte York as they continue navigating relationships in their lives while living in New York City.

After the news broke of the series, the Divorce alum, 55, hinted that they will not replace Cattrall, 64, who chose not to return.

“It’s not as black and white as that,” she told TMZ on January 13 when asked whether they had begun casting a fourth character. “We’re not looking to bring in a fourth character. We have New York City as a fourth character. There will be lots of interesting, new characters that we’re excited about.”

Cattrall has not yet spoken out about the new show but made it clear repeatedly over the years that she had no interest in returning to the franchise after starring in six seasons and two films.

Parker also squashed rumors of a feud via Instagram following the revival announcement, replying to a fan’s comment claiming the actresses don’t get along. “I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of this story, but she will always be a part of us,” she wrote. “No matter where we are or what we do. X.”