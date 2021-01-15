Grab your cosmos! On January 10, Sarah Jessica Parker announced that an official Sex and the City revival is coming! The original series aired on HBO from 1998 to 2004, spanning 94 episodes during its six seasons. The show, which followed best friends Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Miranda Hobbs (Cynthia Nixon), Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) living in New York City, earned 54 Emmy nominations (winning seven) and 24 Golden Globe nods (winning eight).

The show also led to two box-office hit movies. 2008’s Sex and the City grossed over $415 million worldwide. Despite being slammed by critics, 2010’s Sex and the City 2 brought in $294 million worldwide. While a script was created for a third movie, Cattrall decided she did not want to be part of it, and the movie was ultimately scrapped.

Over the years, the Filthy Rich star has been vocal about being done with the franchise, even calling out Parker for being “cruel” in 2018. However, following the revival announcement, the Hocus Pocus actress weighed in on doing the new show without her, adding they she will miss her on set.

When a fan wrote, “She didn’t tag Samantha Jones,” and another replied, “They dislike each other,” on Parker’s Instagram, she quickly responded. “No. I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of this story, but she will always be a part of us,” she wrote via Instagram. “No matter where we are or what we do. X.”

In 2019, Cattrall said she would “never” work on the franchise again during an interview with the Daily Mail. “You learn lessons in life and my lesson is to do work with good people and try and make it fun,” the Tell Me a Story alum said at the time.

As for the new show, the SJP Collection designer voiced how excited she is about the new show and being back with the women.

“[We’re] shooting it in a city that we love and hoping to be part of a city that’s able to support artists and culture and institutions that have been closed down and the businesses that have been hurt [during COVID-19],” she told TMZ in January 2021.

