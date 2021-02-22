Breaking his silence. Chris Noth gave a rather cryptic response while reacting to rumors regarding his return to the Sex and the City revival series.

“Everything changes — including announcements in the rags,” the Law & Order alum, 66, wrote via Instagram in response to a fan’s question about whether he would be involved.

As another commenter pleaded for Noth to “reconsider” and not make fans “sad,” the actor replied, “Well, if Page Six says it … it must be true 😉.”

Page Six reported on February 18 that Noth would not reprise his role as John James “Mr. Big” Preston on HBO Max’s planned Sex and the City revisitation, titled And Just Like That. The news outlet also claimed that David Eigenberg, who played Steve Brady on the original series, was skipping the project as well.

Sex and the City ran for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004. It was succeeded by two big-screen films in 2008 and 2010 that leading ladies Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) all returned for. Both Noth and Eigenberg appeared in the series and the films.

Parker, 55, Nixon, 54, and Davis, 55, announced the 10-episode revival show via Instagram early last month. “I couldn’t help but wonder … where are they now? X, SJ,” Parker captioned her teaser clip post on January 10.

The Divorce alum later responded to a fan’s question on her post about whether Big would be back for more, saying, “Wait and see.”

Noth previously told Us Weekly exclusively that he had no interest in reprising the iconic part anytime soon. “I feel like we told that story,” he said in 2017. “I don’t think there’s anything left for me to say about that. I want to tell other stories.”

Cattrall is the only original woman who will not be involved in the HBO Max project. The Filthy Rich alum, 64, subtly weighed in on her decision to not return by liking a fan’s tweet that read, “I absolutely love Sex and the City and whilst I am saddened that Samantha will not return, I applaud doing what is best for you and think this is [a] great example of putting yourself first. Well done @KimCattrall.”

She later pitched some possible replacements for her former part as Samantha, including Sofia Vergara and Tiffany Haddish.

Author Candace Bushnell, who wrote the books the series is based on, said that she believes the digital series will work “fine” without Cattrall. “Kim is a grown woman. She is 64 and she’s made a decision that I’m sure she has 10 very good reasons for and I respect her for that,” the writer, 62, told Page Six on January 13. “I also think it will be interesting. But I also know there’s a lot of interesting characters like Miranda. We are all Mirandas. Miranda is an interesting character — but I don’t know what they’re gonna do.”

Bushnell continued, “Kim should be happy — and I think she is happy. I think that her character Samantha is always going to be an inspiration to them. So somehow, I imagine she’ll be there in spirit and as an inspiration that gives them a chance of exploring sexuality with different characters.”