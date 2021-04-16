The one who got away … or not? Shortly after John Corbett teased his participation in the upcoming Sex and the City revival, Sarah Jessica Parker left fans wanting more details about his beloved character’s return.

Corbett, 59, told Page Six on Thursday, April 15, that he “might be in quite a few” episodes of the HBO Max series, titled And Just Like That. “I’m going to do the show,” the Parenthood alum said. “I like all those people, they’ve been very nice to me.”

Fans of the SATC franchise rushed to celebrate the news that Corbett’s character, Aidan Shaw, would grace their TV screens once again. “On this momentous day, we want to extend our deepest congratulations to all of the Aidan stans out there,” a post on the “Every Outfit” podcast’s Instagram account read on Thursday. “We may not agree with you … but we admire your passion nonetheless.”

Parker, 56, couldn’t help but weigh in. “I’m not saying one way or another whether our beloved Mr. Corbett’s interview deals in facts or fiction,” the actress, who portrayed columnist Carrie Bradshaw in all six seasons of SATC and two subsequent films, wrote in the comments section. “But the response is amazing to read… x.”

The Hocus Pocus actress confirmed in January that a revival of the original series — which aired on HBO from 1998 to 2004 — was officially in the works. Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis (Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York, respectively) will be joining Parker as their characters, now in their 50s, continue to navigate the complex friendships and relationships from their 30s.

Since the revival announcement made waves, some former cast members have played coy when it comes to their involvement in the new production, while others have excitedly discussed the possibility of reprising their old roles.

“I really love that show,” David Eigenberg, who played Miranda’s husband, Steve Brady, told Us Weekly exclusively in March. “I think it’s really interesting that they’ve brought it back. … If it can work out, we may be going down that road.”

The Chicago Fire star, 56, later confirmed to E! News that he’d received a call from the team at HBO Max and would be joining his former costars in New York City for their next chapter.

When it comes to Carrie’s love interests, Corbett might not be the only leading man making a comeback. Rumors surfaced earlier this year that Chris Noth (a.k.a. Mr. Big) hadn’t signed on for the revival — but he seemingly shut down the speculation via Instagram soon after.

“Everything changes — including announcements in the rags,” the Good Wife actor, 66, teased in February, teasing disappointed fans, “Well, if Page Six says it … it must be true 😉.”

While the final cast still remains a secret, there’s one former SATC star fans can expect not to see in the new series. Kim Cattrall, who rounded out the core four as Samantha Jones, has been outspoken about her lack of interest in a spin-off for some time amid rumors of a feud between her and Parker. However, the Divorce alum squashed speculation that there was any bad blood brewing as fans lamented the loss of such an iconic character.

“I don’t dislike her. I’ve never said that. Never would. Samantha isn’t part of this story, but she will always be a part of us,” Parker replied to an Instagram comment earlier this year. “No matter where we are or what we do. X.”

The shoe designer later told TMZ that they’d found the perfect fourth friend for the new project. “We have New York City as a fourth character,” she joked. “There will be lots of interesting, new characters that we’re excited about.”