Welcome back, Aidan! Carrie Bradshaw’s other love interest will appear in the upcoming Sex and the City revival, And Just Like That, John Corbett said in a new interview.

“I’m going to do the show,” the Rebel star, 59, told Page Six. “I think I might be in quite a few [episodes]. I like all those people, they’ve been very nice to me.”

Corbett starred as Aidan Shaw in 22 episodes of the HBO series, which aired from 1998 to 2004. His character briefly dated Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), who ultimately cheated on him with Mr. Big (Chris Noth). In the second Sex and the City movie, Aidan ran into Carrie in Abu Dhabi and the pair ended up kissing, despite the fact that he’s married with children and she’s married to Big. (In the end, she goes back to Big and seemingly lives happily ever after.)

In 2017, Corbett shared that it “made sense” to him that Carrie ended up with Big in the end.

“I always knew how it was going to end,” he said at the time. “It made sense to me because New York is the fifth character in this show. … Carrie needed to end up with New York. Mr. Big is New York.”

Noth, 66, hasn’t yet confirmed whether he’ll be in the 10-episode spinoff, which is set to follow the women — minus Kim Cattrall‘s Samantha Jones, who will not be back — through life in their 50s.

“Everything changes — including announcements in the rags,” the Law & Order alum wrote via Instagram following a Page Six report that he would not be returning. “If Page Six says it … it must be true.”

The Big Fat Greek Wedding actor also shed light on reports of “tension” on set, noting that he never noticed anything.

“I only worked with Sarah Jessica Parker. I think I had one scene with all the girls,” Corbett said on Thursday. “They were always cordial. Cordial with me. I got to know the other girls because when you show up for work you’ve got to wait a few hours while they finish up a scene but we always had nice chats and hugs. I never saw it or heard about it.”