Cosmos all around! Justin Theroux weighed in on whether he would join the Sex and the City reboot after guest-starring on the original show twice.

When asked about reprising one of his roles or playing a new character, Theroux, 49, joked about not yet receiving correspondence from the lead Sarah Jessica Parker.

“Let me check my email or see if anyone called,” he told E! News on Thursday, March 25. “I still have no email from Sarah Jessica.”

The Leftovers alum isn’t on the cast list now, but he revealed that he would gladly act alongside Parker, 56, once again if the opportunity arose. “Yeah, of course. I would love to,” he said. “If they wanted to have me, I’d do Sex and the City again.”

Theroux played two different men when he appeared on the HBO show first in 1998 and 1999. During season 1’s “The Monogamists” he was an acquaintance of Carrie’s (Parker) friend Stanford (Willie Garson) named Jared. Jared met Carrie one time and bragged about the “kickass review” his book received while suggesting that Carrie write about him for her column. Carrie, however, was not impressed and didn’t attend the party he invited her to.

In season 2’s “Shortcomings” episode, Theroux showed up as Vaughn Wysel, a short-story writer who Carrie briefly dates. The journalist calls things off with Vaughn after she realizes that she’s more in love with his family than she is with him. Plus, she can’t get over his bedroom issues.

The Mosquito Coast actor joked about how he was able to score two cameos on the hit series, calling the show a “rite of passage” for New York-based actors.

“The joke is that show — because it was such a wild success and those girls dated around so much — [was] that they basically went through every actor in New York City,” he said on Thursday. “So, it just, sort of, the pinwheel came back and the arrow pointed at me, and I was, like, ‘I guess I gotta do another one.’”

Theroux pointed to “Shortcomings” as his favorite of his appearances, due to the fact that he got to act alongside two highly-accomplished actresses.

“I got to work with the beautiful and hilarious Valerie Harper, who I love, and of course Sarah Jessica, who’s such a shiny penny and so much fun to work with, so great,” he said. “[Also] those writers on that show were hilarious.”

Sex and the City ran for six seasons on HBO from 1998 to 2004 and led to two spinoff films in 2008 and 2010. Parker acted alongside Kim Cattrall (Samantha Jones), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York) on the series and subsequent movies.

It was announced in January that a revival series, titled And Just Like That, is in the works at HBO Max. Cattrall, who has a complicated history with Parker, is the only original star who has chosen not to return for the new project.

The following month, the New York Post’s Page Six reported that Carrie’s love interest and eventual husband, Mr. Big, played by Chris Noth, would not be returning for the new series. The Law & Order alum, 66, addressed the casting speculation in February. “Everything changes — including announcements in the rags,” he wrote via Instagram, hinting that he may come back in some capacity.

Fan-favorite David Eigenberg, who played Miranda’s husband, Steve Brady, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month that he is still toying with a possible cameo.

“I really love that show,” the 56-year-old actor said on Tuesday, March 23. “I think it’s really interesting that they’ve brought it back.”

The Chicago Fire star gushed about his onscreen wife, saying, Nixon, 54, is a “dream to work with,” but the fact that his TV mom, Anne Meara, passed away in 2015 makes it hard to fathom going back.

“It’s a sad thing to go back because that character, you know, [the] lineage is gone, and Anne as a human being wouldn’t be there,” he said. “It’s a strange thing, but we’ll see. … If it can work out, we may be going down that road.”