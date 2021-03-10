Jennifer Aniston Hits the Yoga Mat With Her Dog Lord Chesterfield

Playing fetch counts as arm day, right? Jennifer Aniston shared some adorable pictures of her dog Lord Chesterfield as the duo spent quality time together during a Tuesday, March 9, workout.

“My workout buddy” the Friends alum, 52, captioned one Instagram Story photo, showcasing her pup lying sweetly across her yoga mat.

Unfortunately, one had a bit more stamina than the other.

“Well, that’s kind of the idea…..” she wrote in a follow-up snap, as the pooch slept peacefully on a weight.

Lord Chesterfield joined the Golden Globe winner’s family in October 2020. Aniston first introduced her new best friend to the world via a very cute Instagram video that featured the puppy snuggled up and fast asleep with a bone in his mouth.

“👋🏼 Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our 🐾 family …. this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield ❤️. He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes🙏🏼,” the Morning Show actress wrote.

The rescue pup joined an already dog-loving household. Aniston has two other dogs, Clyde, a terrier mix, and Sophie, a white pit bull, that she raised with ex-husband Justin Theroux. The former couple had another dog, Dolly, who died in July 2019. Though the pair split in February 2018, they seemingly reunited after Dolly’s death to pay tribute to their beloved pet.

“Tonight, at sunset, after a heroic struggle… our most loyal family member and protector, Dolly A. laid down her sword and shield,” the Mulholland Drive actor, 49, wrote on Instagram at the time. “She was surrounded by her entire family.” He also shared a number of photos, including one holding hands with a woman fans speculated was Aniston.

The Wanderlust stars married in August 2015. At the wedding, Aniston hired mobile pet groomers to primp the former couple’s pets ahead of the big event.

Theroux has also adopted pets since the split. Pit bull Kuma joined the Girl on the Train actor’s family in June 2018 following Hurricane Harvey. In November 2019, Theroux took to social media to convince people to adopt dogs, involving his new-to-Instagram ex-wife in the process.

“ALL of their adoption fees have been paid … Now ALL they need is an amazing Human who is committed to taking care of them,” he captioned an Instagram photo of dogs available to take home, tagging famous friends to spread the word. “@jenniferaniston (yep, now that you’re on here, you’re gonna get this a lot too☺️).”