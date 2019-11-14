



Walking your dog never looked so chic!

Jennifer Aniston shared adorable photos of herself and her dog, Clyde, on her record-breaking Instagram page on Wednesday, November 13. The Morning Show actress, 50, posed in a pink floral mini dress with Clyde close at her heels.

“Girl’s best friend … Bring Clyde to work day,” the Friends alum captioned the post, adding in a bright selfie with her Terrier mix.

Aniston’s love for dogs has been an open secret since her previous marriage to Justin Theroux. The actors got engaged in 2012 and tied the knot three years later, happily married until their separation in 2018. While they were still together, Aniston and Theroux, 48, shared three dogs: Clyde, a white shepherd named Dolly, and a pitbull mix named Sophie.

In the years after their amicable split, the couple “have stayed friends and leaned on each other when necessary,” a source told Us Weekly in November. “Justin makes it a priority to stay in touch,” the source added.

True to his word, the Lady and the Tramp star commented a playful “Clydeooooo!!!” with the paw print and heart emojis on his ex’s recent post.

Theroux’s love for dogs is well known, especially when it comes to rescues like his furry best friend, Kuma. After paying a visit to the Ventura County Animal Services shelter in Camarillo, California, the actor used his social media platform for good and urged his followers to consider helping some worthy pups in need.

“We met SOME SERIOUSLY CUTE PUPS…. Like ZUMO, SHOTTI … A puppy that doesn’t even HAVE name yet… AND… a very scared STELLA that was too scared to even say hi to us,” he shared on Instagram. “KUMA used to be JUST like them… without a forever home. SO!!! She DEMANDED that we do something! At the very least, she made sure it was easy to adopt them….ALL of their adoption fees have been paid… Now ALL they need is an amazing Human who is committed to taking care of them.”

He even challenged some famous friends to support the cause, including his ex, the newly-minted People’s Icon of 2019. “@jenniferaniston (yep, now that you’re on here, you’re gonna get this a lot too),” Theroux teased.