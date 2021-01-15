Back in style! With the announcement that Sex and the City is returning to HBO Max with a revival titled And Just Like That, we decided to take a trip down memory lane and revisit the original series’ fashion evolution.

The original series aired on HBO from 1998 to 2004, starring Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York. Though there were a flurry of other main characters like Chris Noth’s Big and John Corbett’s Aiden, there are two in particular that are more important than any man who was featured on the show: New York City and fashion.

Mastermind behind the wardrobe is costume designer Patricia Field. Instantly, she became a household name and a legendary staple of both the fashion and Hollywood industry.

“We were not doing fashion shows,” she told Fashionista back in 2018. “We were telling the stories and showcasing the characters through the way they dress. It’s a storytelling situation.”

Field wasn’t the only one who felt strongly about fashion in this sense. Parker brought Field on after working with her on Miami Rhapsody in 1995. “Together, we were a great combination,” Field told the online publication. “She understood me, and the collaboration is what made Carrie so successful. She was very involved in a contributing way. It’s like, if you if you want to tango, you need a good partner to tango with.” Between the infamous naked dress and the newspaper print Dior, Carrie definitely stands out as the most fashion-loving character. After all, she is the one who skipped dinner to buy Vogue magazines because they “fed her more.”

With that being said, though, she isn’t the only one who had memorable fashion moments that are still part of the pop culture knowledge today. There’s Miranda’s bucket hat and hood combo, Charlotte’s shoe obsession that leads to a foot fetish and Samantha’s Birkin bag she tried to take from Lucy Liu.

Though Samantha won’t be returning, we can’t wait to see how they bring back the other three women’s style in the new series. In the meantime, keep scrolling to see the style evolution of all four characters throughout the Sex and the City franchise.

