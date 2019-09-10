



Sarah Jessica Parker will always be one of our favorite fashion muses. From the wild outfits she wore in Sex and the City to her real-life red carpet moments over the years, Parker never fails to get our attention with her head-turning pieces.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Have Posed for ‘Playboy’ — and They’re Giving the World a Sneak Peek

But there’s something important worth noting about Parker’s shopping preferences. While you might think that the celeb only purchases new designer items for her wardrobe, Parker actually loves to thrift for her and her family — and recycle clothing over and over again.

In an interview with InStyle.com, the actress revealed that she’s an advocate for sustainability. “There was a documentary I watched about three or four summers ago. It’s called The True Cost, “ she explains. It was really illuminating about fast fashion and how much waste we’re all creating and how much we toss.”

Parker noted that if she does shop for herself, she’ll make a point to ask herself if it’s a piece she’ll want to own “10 or 15 years from now.” She’ll take time to make an informed decision before she gets the itch to make an impulse purchase.

“Almost 100 percent of my son’s T-shirts are used,” said Parker. “And he buys a lot of his items at thrift shops.” The same can be said for Parker’s 10-year-old twin daughters. “[They] all wear hand-me-downs,” she said. “We’ve been passing down clothes in my family for almost three generations.”

Viola Davis Opens Up About Age and Beauty as She’s Announced as L’Oreal’s Newest Spokesperson

In an interview with Vanity Fair back in November 2016, the actress revealed that she avoided wearing any fashion labels for her role in HBO’s Divorce, which also had to do with the documentary’s impact on the actress. “I didn’t set foot in Bergdorf or Barneys or Saks,” said Parker. “We did all the clothes from flea markets, vintage [shopping], eBay, and Etsy.”

Talk about a shift from her Sex in the City days!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!