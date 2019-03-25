Happy Birthday, Sarah Jessica Parker! The former Sex and the City actress turns 54 on Monday, March 25, and while her on-screen character Carrie Bradshaw may be the most fashionable woman in television history, SJP is every bit the style star IRL. After nearly four decades in the spotlight, we can always count on the multi-hyphenate to take a sartorial risk with her avant-garde red carpet looks.

The Golden Globe-winner was just 11 years old when she made her Broadway debut in 1976, and she’s been working on the big and small screen (and stage!) ever since. In 1998, Parker began her career-defining turn as Carrie Bradshaw, and while she said she has never felt as though her characters influence her style, there is no denying SJP and her on-screen counterpart share the same fearless attitude when it comes to dressing.

From her thematic Met Gala looks (need we remind you of the fiery Philip Treacy headpiece she donned at the 2015 “China: Through The Looking Glass”-themed event or Hamilton-inspired separates she wore the following year?) to her more-is-more styling philosophy (think: piled-on necklaces, sexy hosiery, pattern play and lot of layers), Parker clearly loves fashion and we love her for it.

In addition to her acting work, the mom of three has also forged a path in the fashion and beauty industries. She has her own fragrance collection and accessories line, SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, and has collaborated with Halston Heritage, Gap and more. As a designer, Parker has made it clear that she creates pieces that can mix and match into her costumers’ existing wardrobe.

“Style is what the individual brings. More often than not, we are drawn to people because they have personal style,” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2018. “Fashion is what is offered to the consumer. Style is what you make of it.”

In honor of Parker’s 54th birthday, we’re taking a look back at her red carpet fashion evolution. Keep scrolling to see her style transformation!