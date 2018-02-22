Does that come in our size? Sarah Jessica Parker has teamed up with GapKids on a line of toddler and children’s clothing that has us wishing we could magically transport back to our younger years. Launching March 1, the collection of boys and girls clothing and accessories is chock full of prints and textures like ginghams, stripes, florals and eyelet that are perfect for spring. The mom of three also worked with Gap to create two women’s dress styles that will be available as part of the collection.

In a statement, Parker explained that the designs are an homage to her own childhood wardrobe, and she hopes these pieces will last for years to come. “Creating this collection with Gap has been such a treat as a mother, as one of eight children and as a reconnection with the brand,” she said. “I hope the pieces are cherished by the children who wear them, that items are passed down among generations and that some great memories are created while wearing them.”

Each piece also comes with its own little bit of luck. The actress and designer, who has her own eponymous shoe brand, has a tradition of saying “Rabbit, Rabbit” on the first day every month for good fortune, so rabbit motifs appear through the line. Keep scrolling to see all the adorable campaign imagery featuring Parker and her precious designs and a cute video that speaks to the “Rabbit Rabbit” theme!