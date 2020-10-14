OMG! Cardi B Shows Off Her Insane Birkin Bag Collection

OMG! Cardi B shared a look at her massive Hermés Birkin bag collection and it’s absolutely incredible.

On Tuesday, October 14, the 28-year-old rapper posted an inside look at her colorful bag closet filled with all different kinds of Birkins, from bold custom pieces to sophisticated signature styles. “Pick a color,” she cheekily captioned the post.

It’s no secret that the “WAP” singer loves an Hermés purse. Whether she’s running errands or hanging out by the pool, a Birkin is almost always the performer’s go-to accessory.

For Mother’s Day this year, Offset gifted her a Birkin in teal and bright green, while Kylie Jenner gave the Grammy winner a pale blue one for her 28th birthday bash.

The “Hustlers” actress shared a glimpse of the new piece in an Instagram Story on Sunday, October 11. “Look at this Birkin. Thank you, Kylie Jenner!” she said in the video. “I know I’ve got a bathing suit that can match this s—t.” This pick alone can retail for anywhere between $11,000 to over $25,000.

But Cardi doesn’t just love receiving a Birkin, she also loves gifting them, too! To celebrate “WAP” hitting number one on the Billboard Hot 100, she sent her collaborator Megan Thee Stallion a customized version of the iconic handbag. “I know you f–king lying. Girl! B–tch! Not the Birkin!” the 25-year-old says as she opens the box. “Wow. I’m dead.”

The orange purse featured custom artwork that depicts Hot Girl Meg’s epic scenes in the duo’s racy music video, such as bright blue water droplets surrounding a white tiger. Next to the cat stands an illustration of the Texas native licking her finger in a matching white striped ensemble.

