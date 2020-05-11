Cardi B’s Mother’s Day Gifts Will Likely Take Your Breath Away: Pic

Mother’s Day present goals! On Sunday, May 10, Cardi B showed her 64 million Instagram followers what her husband of three years got her for Mother’s Day — and the expensive goodies might just make your jaw drop.

In the photo, the rapper’s pictured crouching on the floor in a glamorous, long-sleeved black dress, surrounded by over 20 boxes of luxury rose arrangements in shades of purple, gold and red from Rose Box NYC.

But wait, that’s not all! In the pic, the “I Like It” singer smiles with her arms raised up in the air, holding not one, but two new bright-colored Hermes bags from Offset— both valued at over $10,000 each. Casual!

In the accompanying caption, she wrote, “Thank you papasotee ❤️.”

Followers freely shared their thoughts and opinions in the comments section. “Rich people don’t be knowing what to do with their money 😂,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another social media-goer shared how her holiday looks a little different from Cardi B’s during the COVID-19 quarantine. “My husband did my roots and colored my hair!” the ‘grammer wrote. “Happy Mother’s Day!”

Offset’s extra fancy gifts are actually becoming a tradition of sorts. Last year on Mother’s Day, her hubby gifted her two pink Hermes bags and a breathtaking diamond watch.

But in addition to the fancy gifts this year, Offset shared a photo of their little family with a sentimental caption. He wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day since I met you it’s been love thank you for my beautiful daughter she smart with attitude like you and talented like us both my kids and you help me become a better guy all around. Thank You WIFE !!!!”

Offset and Cardi B tied the knot in 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, into the world on July 10, 2018.

In an interview with Us in April of 2020, the SKRRT With Offset star said that the couple doesn’t have plans to have another baby just yet. “I want [Cardi] to stay focused. She’s on her album. I don’t think that would be fair to her fans or her or her career. So nah, not right now.”

