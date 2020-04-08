Future family of four? Offset and Cardi B welcomed their daughter, Kulture, in July 2018 and don’t have their sights set on a sibling for the little one — yet.

“Nah, I want [Cardi] to stay focused,” the SKRRT With Offset star, 28, tells Us Weekly exclusively when asked about their plans for baby No. 2 while promoting the Quibi show. “She’s on her album. I don’t think that would be fair to her fans or her or her career. So nah, not right now.”

The Migos member adds, “Just let her get her second album out and get her a big tour behind that and just spread her wings a little bit more. She’s not new, but she’s new.”

For now, the Georgia native and his wife, 27, are loving life with their 20-month-old. “She’s talking in Spanish and English,” Offset tells Us of Kulture’s latest milestone. “Cardi’s dad doesn’t speak English and his whole side of the family speaks [mostly] Spanish. … [Kulture] says certain things, like, ‘Come here’ in Spanish. ‘Ven, ven, ven, ven.’”

The toddler is a big YouTube fan and putting on her shows is a good way to “get her to stop crying,” Offset admits. “She’ll grab the phone and tell you, ‘Gimme the phone! Phone! Phone! Phone!’”

Kulture is already following in her father’s footsteps when it comes to his love of cars. Offset tells Us, “She always wants to have one. She always wants to be able to drive [and] get in her little car every time she sees it. She loves them, and I know it comes from me.”

That being said, the little one is a “girly girl” and “likes to pose and look at herself in the mirror.”

Cardi gushed about her daughter in August 2018, tweeting, “I’m sooo in love with my child. It makes me wanna cry. I don’t know what i did right for God to bless me with this beautiful, loving baby.”

SKRRT With Offset is available now on Quibi. The “Alive” rapper’s wife and daughter make a special appearance in an episode surprising children affected by cancer.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe