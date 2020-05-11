There were plenty of tasty eats and treats to be had this Mother’s Day! For many stars, the annual holiday, which fell on Sunday, May 10, included homemade feasts from their families.

Take Joanna Gaines, for example. The Fixer Upper star, 42, was treated to a make-your-own omelette station on Sunday, courtesy of her husband, Chip Gaines. The culinary feat, which Joanna showed off on her Instagram Stories, included fresh avocado, bacon, spinach and more. The home improvement guru’s full meal included her custom omelette, along with some greens, bacon and toast.

For “All My Favorite People” songstress, Maren Morris, who celebrated her first Mother’s Day in 2020 with her 1-month-old son, Hayes, the holiday was an excuse for her to have a much-deserved drink. “Turns out, my name CAN be mama today,” the 30-year-old captioned an Instagram photo of herself taking sip of her drink while little Hayes slept in her arms.

Last month, Morris reflected on her son’s birth just days after the tiny tot made his debut. “30 hours of labor ended with an emergency c-section … not what we planned but I learned pretty quickly that night that having a plan for bringing a human into the world is a fool’s errand. All that mattered was that he got here safely,” she wrote in a lengthy Instagram caption alongside a sweet photo of her newborn baby boy at the time. “Having him in the middle of a global health crisis was also not in the baby prep books, but here we are.”

The Grammy winner added: “Holding him and healing my body in a maternity ward that’s eerily quiet from us not being allowed visitors or family at this time, but strangely serene.”

Chrissy Teigen had an eventful Mother’s Day weekend, as she was coming to terms with unkind comments chef Alison Roman made about her culinary skills and Cravings brand in a recent interview. Though the “Nothing Fancy” author, 34, later apologized for her “flippant” remarks, Teigen, also 34, called the whole ordeal a “bummer” and announced Sunday that she was taking a break from Twitter. She subsequently made her account private.

In an effort to lift his wife’s spirits, John Legend prepared a Mother’s Day dinner for Teigen — glazed salmon using a recipe from her best-selling Cravings cookbook.

